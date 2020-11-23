Darnell Fisher: Preston defender charged by FA after grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals

Darnell Fisher has been charged by the Football Association after appearing to grab the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson during Preston's Championship game on Saturday.

It is alleged the incident, which took place during the 62nd minute and was not seen by the match officials at the time, constitutes a contravention of FA Rule E3.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Sheffield Wednesday

Fisher has until Tuesday to provide a response to the charge, after cameras picked up the incident as Preston prepared to defend a Sheffield Wednesday corner.

Paterson appeared to try and get the attention of referee David Webb, but then Fisher is shown to have repeated the action.

Preston went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tom Barkhuizen. It ruined Tony Pulis' first match in charge of Wednesday, who had earlier had Josh Windass sent off.

Image: Tom Barkhuizen's goal sealed the win for Preston

Earlier this year, England rugby union international Joe Marler was handed a 10-week ban for a low grab on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match.

While in Super League, St Helens' Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches in August for grabbing the testicles of Castleford's Liam Watts.

Then last week Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins was banned for eight matches after being found guilty of making "inappropriate contact" on the backside of Leeds full-back Richie Myler.