Champions League last 16: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Champions League group stage has reached its conclusion, with the make-up of those through to the knockout phase now known. Here's what you need to know about the round of 16.

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw will take place at 11am on Monday, December 14 in Nyon. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.

Who has reached the last 16?

Image: Olivier Giroud struck late to send Chelsea through

Chelsea

Sevilla

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester City

Liverpool

Porto

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Lazio

RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid

Atalanta

What is the draw format?

Image: The 2021 Champions League final will take place in Istanbul

There will be two seeding pots: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

UEFA says the exact draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony but no team can at this stage play a club from their own association - meaning no all-Premier League clashes just yet.

The ties will take place over two legs, with seeded group winners playing away in the first legs and at home in the return matches.

When will the games be played?

February 15/16: Round of 16 first legs

March 16/17: Round of 16 second legs

Any other key dates?

April 6/14, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-finals

May 29, 2021: Final (Istanbul)