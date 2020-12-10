Champions League last 16: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Champions League group stage has reached its conclusion, with the make-up of those through to the knockout phase now known. Here's what you need to know about the round of 16.
When is the Champions League last 16 draw?
The draw will take place at 11am on Monday, December 14 in Nyon. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.
Who has reached the last 16?
Chelsea
Sevilla
Barcelona
Juventus
Manchester City
Liverpool
Porto
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
RB Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Monchengladbach
Real Madrid
Atalanta
What is the draw format?
There will be two seeding pots: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.
UEFA says the exact draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony but no team can at this stage play a club from their own association - meaning no all-Premier League clashes just yet.
The ties will take place over two legs, with seeded group winners playing away in the first legs and at home in the return matches.
When will the games be played?
February 15/16: Round of 16 first legs
March 16/17: Round of 16 second legs
Any other key dates?
April 6/14, 2021: Quarter-finals
April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-finals
May 29, 2021: Final (Istanbul)