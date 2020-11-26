Marcus Rashford earns place on Football Black List in honour of food poverty campaigning

Marcus Rashford's tireless campaigning to tackle child food poverty has earned him a place on the Football Black List.

The Manchester United and England forward has made the 2020 list - which celebrates positive influencers from the Black community in the sport - for his work in successfully lobbying Government for an extension of free school meal provision.

The Football Black List was founded by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann in 2008 and members are selected by an expert panel from the Black community and football industry.

Other players joining Rashford on the list are Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan, for raising awareness of Black inclusion and LGBT+ representation in the women's game, Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings and Watford's Troy Deeney for challenging racial injustice and Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for his efforts to support nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hinds said: "Yet again the Football Black List has unearthed many in the community that are doing great work.

"The efforts of Marcus Rashford deserve acclaim alongside the others on the list who go about their business for the good of others.

"After a year of challenges, it is great to be provided with inspiration."

Image: Aston Villa Women sporting director Eniola Aluko has been added to the Football Black List

Elsewhere on the list, Edleen John, who sits on The FA's leadership team, Aston Villa Women sporting director, Eniola Aluko, and QPR director of football, Les Ferdinand, feature in the senior administration section.

The list also celebrates Football v Homophobia Education Lead, Annette Nelson, who becomes the first recipient of a new LGBT+ Award.

The Voice Newspaper is the exclusive home of the Football Black List which creates an opportunity to celebrate the Black community's contribution to the industry, while also encouraging debate and discussion on how best to address the ongoing under-representation of people from African-Caribbean backgrounds away from playing.

The Ugo Ehiogu 'Ones to Watch' category - which identifies talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age - will be released next week and plans will soon be announced for an online celebration event where all those on the list will receive an award. The huge contribution of Black disabled people in football will be recognised and feature within the event.

Image: QPR director of football Les Ferdinand features in the senior administration section

Fellow co-founder of the initiative, Mann, added: "The global Black Lives Matter protests has made the game reflect on its own diversity and relationship with Black communities.

"The Football Black List provides a snapshot of the wonderful contribution the Black community makes to the national sport. We hope it inspires the next generation of Black leaders to follow those listed and the initiative helps encourage the football industry to put diversity at the top of the agenda - where it needs to be to make much needed progress in this area."

The full Football Black List

Cyrille Regis Players: Chloe Morgan, Crystal Palace Women, Marcus Rashford MBE, Manchester United and England, Troy Deeney, Watford, Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa and England, Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast

Administration: Edleen John, Director of International Relations, Corporate Affairs and Diversity - The FA, Eniola Aluko, Sporting Director - Aston Villa FC Women, Jade Morgan, General Manager - Leicester City Women, Les Ferdinand MBE, Director of Football - Queens Park Rangers, Marie Gabriel CBE, Chairperson - West Ham United Foundation

Coaching and Management: Alex Dyer, Manager - Kilmarnock FC, Ashley Bosah & Cornelius Nwadialor, Joint Managers - Tooting & Mitcham FC, Jason Euell, Under 23 Head Coach - Charlton Athletic FC, Karleigh Osborne, Women's Head Coach - Brentford FC, Tony Whelan, Assistant Academy Director - Manchester United

Commercial: Ashanti George-Faure, Senior Talent Manager - Refresh Sports, Faina Msellam, Sports Industry Advisory Board Member - Birkbeck Sport Business Centre, Marvin Robinson, CEO - Fresh Ego Kid, Nathan Thompson, Commercial Director - West Ham United, Warren Haughton, Director, Haughton Consultancy

Community and Grassroots: Diane Sawyers, Operations Manager - Holford Drive Community Sports Hub, Duke Harrison-Hunter, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer - Pompey in the Community, Emma Trent, Head of Programmes - Notts County Football in the Community, Harold Bennett, Founder - North London United, Dr. Michael Seeraj, Head of Equality Diversity & Inclusion - Charlton Athletic FC

LGBT+: Annette Nelson, Education Lead - Football v Homophobia

Media: Carl Anka, Football Reporter - The Athletic, Charlene Gravesande, Special Projects Journalist - Sky Sports, Hugh Woozencroft, Sports Broadcaster - talkSPORT, Jessica Creighton, Sports Reporter - Sky Sports, Micah Richards, Freelance Broadcaster

Practitioners: Hayley Bennett, Founder - WeAreNutmegs, Jason Lee, Equalities Education Executive - PFA, Marvin Robinson, CEO - Peterborough United Foundation, Dr. Matt Ogunsanya, Club Doctor - Watford FC, Sam Allison, National Group Referee - PGMOL