Papa Bouba Diop: Senegal World Cup hero dies aged 42

Papa Bouba Diop played for Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham; midfielder scored goal to beat France in Senegal's first World Cup match in 2002

Sunday 29 November 2020 18:59, UK

LONDON - AUGUST 27: Papa Bouba Diop of Fulham takes a breather during the FA Barclays Premiership match between Fulham and Everton at Craven Cottage on August 27, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Papa Bouba Diop
Image: Papa Bouba Diop played for Fulham between 2004 and 2007

Papa Bouba Diop - Senegal legend and former Portsmouth and Fulham midfielder - has died at the age of 42.

Diop secured his place in his country's history by scoring the winner against reigning champions France in their first ever World Cup game in 2002. Senegal went on to reach the quarter-finals.

FIFA confirmed the death of the midfielder, saying: "FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop. Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero."

He also enjoyed a lengthy career in England - where he was affectionately known as the 'Wardrobe' due to his stature - after joining Fulham from French club Lens in 2004.

The London club tweeted: "We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42.

"Rest well, Wardrobe."

Papa Bouba Diop of Senegal charges forward during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2002 Group A match between Uruguay and Senegal played at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, in Suwon, South Korea on June 11, 2002. The match ended in a 3-3 draw
Image: Diop was a part of Senegal's memorable run to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002

Diop joined Portsmouth from Fulham and was part of their 2008 FA Cup-winning side. The club tweeted on Sunday evening: "We're devastated to hear reports that FA Cup-winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42.

"Rest in peace, The Wardrobe."

Diop went on to play for West Ham after leaving Porstmouth - via a brief spell in Greece with AEK Athens - and the club said: "Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the passing of Papa Bouba Diop at just 42.

"A part of our 2011/12 promotion-winning squad, he'll always be a part of our club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Papa."

