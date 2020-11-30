David Luiz-Raul Jimenez incident: Ederson, Jurgen Klopp call for concussion substitutes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have led calls for the introduction of concussion substitutes after the incident involving David Luiz and Raul Jimenez.

Wolves striker Jimenez was stretchered off following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender Luiz and has since had an operation on a fractured skull.

Luiz played on with blood seeping from his head bandage as Arsenal lost to Wolves.

Brain injury association charity Headway released a statement on Monday expressing its "anger and disappointment at football's continued failings to protect its players from concussion" and reiterated its view that temporary concussion substitutes are "urgently" needed.

The Football Association has expressed a willingness to trial such a system in the FA Cup, if the game's lawmakers allow, but calls are growing for more immediate and widespread change.

Klopp said: "I know we have concussion protocols and I'm pretty sure Arsenal did that. I'm not sure any rule would help in that moment because the player can play on.

"But, yes, it makes sense that we can do things like this, of course."

Ederson himself has suffered a nasty head injury on the field. In September 2017 he left the pitch on a stretcher and required stitches after being caught in the face by Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

"I was very worried. I was watching the game. I played with Raul Jimenez at Benfica," he said.

Image: Ederson suffered a nasty head injury in September 2017

"It was an accidental clash, head to head, very difficult. I think all the concern and care is very important. It is a part of the body that is very fragile and needs special attention.

"I agree when there is a blow to the head there should be a substitution, whether the player can continue or not. You might be feeling OK because you are warmed up, but after the game you feel the consequences.

"It was accidental. It is something that happens in games and we can't change that. They just went to compete for the ball.

"But we know the risks of a head injury. I hope he recovers quickly and will be back as soon as possible."

Image: David Luiz was treated during the match

Pep: We need clarity over concussions

Speaking ahead of City's Champions League game against FC Porto, Pep Guardiola said: "Hopefully Raul Jimenez and David Luiz find they are well and I have heard that Raul Jimenez has had an operation so that hopefully has gone well.

"This is the most important thing because with head injuries you have to be careful. I don't know the protocols, some of them say you have to be nearly out (unconscious), some of them say no so it should be clear.

"Because head injuries are so dangerous but hopefully they (Luiz and Jimenez) are doing well."

1:43 Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher tells Ref Watch the introduction of concussion substitutes in football would be 'sensible'

Headway: How many warnings does football need?

Brain injury association charity Headway released a statement calling for urgent action on the issue of player head injuries, following the incident in Sunday's game which also left David Luiz with a bandaged head after receiving seven stitches in a three-inch wound.

The Brazilian returned to the pitch but was withdrawn at half-time with Rob Holding his replacement.

Headway questioned whether Luiz would have been cleared to continue if concussion substitutes were in place.

1:16 Former England international Sue Smith says football is behind other sports on head injury procedures and should bring in concussion substitutes immediately

Luke Griggs, deputy chief executive at Headway, said: "Too often in football, we see players returning to the pitch having undergone a concussion assessment - only to be withdrawn a few minutes later when it is clear that they are not fit to continue.

"That is the very reason why we urgently need temporary concussion substitutes in football. You simply cannot take a risk with head injuries. They are not like muscular injuries where you can put a player back on 'to see if they can it if off'. One further blow to the head when concussed could have serious consequences.

"The question that has to be asked is had the concussion substitutes rule been in place, would Luiz have been allowed to return to the field of play? Would that extra time in the treatment room have led to a different decision being made?

"The concussion protocol clearly states that 'anyone with a suspected concussion must be immediately removed from play', while the sport continues to promote an 'if in doubt, sit it out' approach to head injuries.

"Time and time again we are seeing this rhetoric not being borne out by actions on the pitch. Something is not right. This cannot be allowed to continue. How many warnings does football need?"