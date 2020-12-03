Premier League adopts IHRA's definition of antisemitism

The Premier League has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

In a statement on Thursday, the league said this is the latest step in "its ongoing commitment to promote equality and diversity, and to combat discrimination of any form in football".

The IHRA's working definition has been formally adopted by the governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Hungary, the United States, the European Parliament and more than 30 other countries.

Chelsea became the first sports team to adopt the working definition in January and the Premier League have now followed suit.

Bill Bush, executive director of the Premier League, said: "The Premier League is committed to tackling any form of discrimination in football. Our adoption of the IHRA's working definition will enable us to be more effective in dealing with any antisemitic behaviour targeting our clubs or personnel.

"We continue to work closely with clubs and relevant authorities to ensure that any incident of discrimination is dealt with appropriately.

"The adoption of the IHRA's working definition of antisemitism is the latest step in the Premier League's continued work to ensure that football is a welcoming environment for all."

Lord John Mann, HM Government's independent adviser on antisemitism, said: "The adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism by the Premier League will rightly be heralded by the footballing community and clubs worldwide.

"I congratulate our Premier League for setting the global standard. I hope others will now step up and be counted."

Jonathan Goldstein, chair or the Jewish Leadership Council, said: "In a year when football is rightly tackling racism, this commitment to understand and combat anti-Jewish racism ensures we all play our part.

"The Premier League joins countries across the globe, political parties of all stripes, hundreds of local councils, and many more civil society organisations in adopting this definition and taking an active stance against racism."

The IHRA's working definition of antisemitism states: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."