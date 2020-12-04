Anton Ferdinand and Darren Lewis on Super Sunday Matchday on Sky Sports News

Anton Ferdinand recently spoke about the guilt he felt at not speaking out during his high-profile racism case against John Terry; he joins Super Sunday Matchday along with Darren Lewis from 10am on Sky Sports News

Anton Ferdinand will join Darren Lewis on Super Sunday Matchday on Sky Sports News from 10am on Sunday.

Former West Ham, QPR and Sunderland defender Ferdinand recently spoke about the guilt he felt at not speaking out during his high-profile racism case against John Terry.

The 35-year-old has opened up about the case for the first time in the BBC documentary Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me.

Then-Chelsea and England captain Terry was accused of using racist language during a Premier League match between QPR and Chelsea on October 23, 2011.

Image: Anton Ferdinand opened up about the case for the first time in a BBC documentary

Although Terry was acquitted in a criminal case related to the incident, after it was judged it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt the words were spoken as abuse, an FA independent disciplinary panel, working to a lower threshold, did find him guilty, and Terry was banned for four matches and fined £220,000.

Ferdinand will be joined by the Daily Mirror's assistant editor Darren Lewis.

The panel will also be looking ahead to another busy Super Sunday with West Brom vs Crystal Palace, Sheffield United vs Leicester and Tottenham vs Arsenal all live on Sky Sports Premier League from midday. Liverpool also face Wolves at Anfield at 7.15pm.

Watch Super Sunday Matchday with Anton Ferdinand and Darren Lewis from 10am on Sky Sports News on Sunday.