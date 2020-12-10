UK Government approves 'limited' return of fans for non-elite clubs in Tier 3

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has granted approval for non-elite football clubs under Tier 3 government restrictions to invite a limited number of supporters back to watch matches.

In a major boost for grassroots football, non-elite FA competition at the levels of steps three to six within the football pyramid - including National League System (NLS) teams, Women's Football Pyramid (WFP) sides and teams competing in the FA Vase, will be able to allow supporters back to their grounds at a limit of 15 per cent of that venue's capacity.

This includes non-League clubs competing in tiers seven to 10 of the English football pyramid within areas that are subject to Tier 3 government restrictions.

Clubhouses must remain closed under UK government guidelines on bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Men's clubs in tier-three areas competing in tiers one to six of the pyramid - from the Premier League down to the National League North or South - must continue to play behind closed doors, along with tier-three sides in the Women's Super League and Championship.

Up to a maximum of 2,000 supporters are still being allowed back into elite clubs' stadiums in Tier 2 and 4,000 supporters in Tier 1 regions, as long as clubs continue to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures.

An FA statement read: "We have worked continuously alongside the DCMS, Sports Grounds Safety Authority and leagues to gain approval and clubs competing in Steps 3-6 of the NLS, Tiers 3-6 of the WFP and Buildbase FA Vase that are situated in Tier 3 areas are now permitted to accommodate home spectators up to 15 per cent of their ground grading capacity in line with Stage 1 of our respective guidelines for the NLS or WFP.



"A limited return of home spectators up to 15 per cent of their ground grading capacity will also be permitted in the Buildbase FA Trophy if the fixture is between two 'non-elite' clubs (clubs at Steps 3-4 of the NLS) in a Tier 3 area.

"All fixtures in the Buildbase FA Trophy that involve an 'elite club' (clubs at Steps 1-2 of the NLS) in a Tier 3 area must remain behind closed doors in line with the UK Government's return to 'elite' sport guidance.



"Prior to admitting spectators, clubs competing in Steps 3-6 of the NLS, Tiers 3-6 of the WFP, the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase that are situated in Tier 3 areas are strongly advised to liaise with their respective Local Authority for agreement on capacity limits.

"It is extremely important that spectators remain in their household or social bubble in groups of six, do not mix with any other spectator groups, or travel between Tiers to attend fixtures, as enforceable by law. If breaches of spectator limits or social distancing are reported, clubs and leagues may face returning to fixtures being held behind closed doors.



"Under UK Government guidelines, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants in Tier 3 areas must be closed, except to sell by takeaway or click-and-collect, and this remains the case for clubs competing in Steps 3-6 of the NLS, Tiers 3-6 of the WFP, the Buildbase FA Vase and Buildbase FA Trophy with clubhouses in Tier 3 areas.



"Clubs competing in Steps 3-6 of the NLS, Tiers 3-6 of the WFP, the Buildbase FA Vase and Buildbase FA Trophy that are situated in Tier 1 or 2 areas remain permitted to accommodate a phased and limited return of spectators if they continue to follow the UK Governments' latest guidance on COVID-19 and our respective guidelines for the NLS or WFP.



"Regional NLS Feeder Leagues, Tier 7 of the WFP and outdoor grassroots football also remain permitted to accommodate socially-distanced spectators but must follow the UK Government's 'rule of six' and guidance on restrictions in certain tiers."