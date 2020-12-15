Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth go top, Nottingham Forest win

Junior Stanislas scored the only goal of the game as Bournemouth went top of the Championship table after a 1-0 win over Wycombe.

The Cherries found it tough going in front of 2,000 fans at the Vitality Stadium, but an Alex Pattison red card eventually allowed Bournemouth the opportunity to pile on enough pressure and Stanislas struck with his sixth goal in as many games to earn a narrow victory.

It lifted Bournemouth to the summit for at least 24 hours until Norwich play on Wednesday night.

0:53 Bournemouth's Sam Surridge and Junior Stanislas were involved in a strange shoving match after Surridge took a shot in injury-time against Wycombe Wanderers

Yuri Ribeiro's first goal for Nottingham Forest and Lewis Grabban's first of the season helped Chris Hughton's side claim a precious 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Portuguese defender Ribeiro conjured up a precise finish to put the home side ahead within the first five minutes, while substitute Grabban made certain of victory in the 87th minute, as he made his first appearance since October, following a hip injury.

It left Owls boss Tony Pulis to notch up an eighth game without a win since taking on the job.

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday

Goals from Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett saw Millwall end a 10-match winless streak with a 2-0 Championship win at 10-man Bristol City.

The visitors took an 18th-minute lead when a Jed Wallace free-kick rebounded off the wall and into the path of Ryan Leonard, whose low drive from outside the box was deflected past Dan Bentley by Bradshaw.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo was robbed and the resulting counter-attack ended with Bennett curling in an exquisite right-footed shot from the left corner of the box.

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Millwall

Victor Adeboyejo scored the winner as Barnsley came from behind to beat Preston 2-1 and secure a third straight victory.

Sean Maguire's early goal gave Preston the lead at half-time before Alex Mowatt levelled early in the second half.

Adeboyejo netted the winning goal 10 minutes before the end after coming on as a substitute.

Ten-man Brentford extended their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Watford.

Both sides scored a penalty in the contest, while the Bees had defender Ethan Pinnock sent off.

Brentford were incensed when referee James Linington showed Pinnock a red card for a penalty box challenge on Ismaila Sarr that allowed Troy Deeney to open the scoring on the hour mark.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Brentford

But their mood lightened three minutes later when Ivan Toney scored from the spot at the other end for his 16th goal of the season - and it brightened further when the hosts seemed to have a late goal mistakenly ruled out.

QPR and Stoke drew 0-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.