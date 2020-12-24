Harry Maguire says Manchester United must start winning trophies again following Wednesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Everton.
Late goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial helped United win 2-0 at Goodison Park to reach the last four and set up a derby against rivals Manchester City.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were knocked out of the competition by City over two legs at the same stage last season, but this time they will welcome their neighbours to Old Trafford for a one-off match in the week commencing January 4.
United reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League last term - as well finishing third in the Premier League - but have not won a major trophy since 2017 and club captain Maguire insists that needs to change.
"We play for Manchester United, we're expected to win trophies. We got to three semi-finals last year, this year we've reached our first semi-final in our first competition," he told Sky Sports.
"It's important to reach these big games, but we need to now start winning the big games, like the semi-finals and lift trophies for this club."
Maguire: We deserved to progress
It took until the 88th minute for United to break the deadlock against Everton when Cavani scored from the edge of the box, before substitute Martial added a second goal in stoppage time.
Wednesday's victory was the second time United have beaten Everton at Goodison Park this season following their 3-1 win in the Premier League last month.
"It's always a tough place to come. They had a few fans in the stadium which gave it a little bit of an atmosphere, but we controlled the game throughout I felt," Maguire said.
"Obviously, they were going to be a threat from set plays and a few crosses, but I think we thoroughly deserved the win and I'm pleased we got it in the end rather than taking it to penalties."
Asked about United's overall display, he added: "I thought it was an excellent performance, we started the game really well. We should have been leading after 20 minutes. It should have been probably out of sight, we had three, four great chances and we've got to be a little more clinical.
"But we kept going, we kept digging in. We felt like another chance would come and Edison's put a great finish in and we've managed to seal the win and go through to the next round - which is the most important thing.
"We know he does that, we see it week in, week out in training. He obviously had a little injury which has kept him out from the previous games, so it's good to have him back.
"You can see what he's about, he's been a top striker throughout his career - so it's great to have him around the place."