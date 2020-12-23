Carabao Cup: Manchester United host Manchester City in semi-finals; Spurs take on Brentford

Manchester United will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while Championship Brentford travel to Tottenham.

There will be a London derby in the other tie, with Brentford going to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their first ever major semi-final.

The semi-finals are usually two-legged affairs but will be played over just one match in this occasion, in the week commencing January 4.

The final had initially been scheduled for February 28 but is now set to be played at Wembley on April 25.

The EFL said: "It is the objective of the League to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final from its original date."

The Manchester clubs have won the last five finals between them, with United's 3-2 win over Southampton in 2017 interrupting a run of City dominance.

Brentford reach first major semi

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Brentford and Newcastle.

Brentford progressed to a first major cup semi-final in their history as they beat Newcastle 1-0 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Never in their 131-year existence had the Bees made it to the last four of either the FA Cup or League Cup, but Josh Dasilva's second-half goal (66) was enough to see the club reach that stage on Tuesday night.

Manchester City cruise past Arsenal

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Man City.

Manchester City kept their Carabao Cup defence firmly on track after easing past Arsenal with a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium to book their place in the semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 18 games without a defeat in the League Cup as they bid to win the competition for a fourth straight time.

Spurs too slick for Stoke

2:06 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between Stoke and Tottenham.

Tottenham remain on track for a first piece of silverware since 2008 after beating Championship side Stoke City 3-1 to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has now reached the League Cup semi-finals for a fifth time, going on to win the competition on each of the previous four occasions his side have got to this stage (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15 and 2016-17).

Cavani, Martial strike late for Man United

2:02 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between Everton and Manchester Utd.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial sent Manchester United into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, as they won 2-0 at Everton.

Cavani found the bottom corner in the 88th minute to break the deadlock in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday night, while substitute Martial sealed the win with the last kick of the game at Goodison Park.