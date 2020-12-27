Joel Matip: Liverpool defender injured against West Brom adding to Jurgen Klopp's selection woes

Joel Matip was forced off with an injury during the second half of Liverpool's 1-1 draw against West Brom, with selection problems mounting for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The centre-back, who started alongside Fabinho against the Baggies, went down clutching his groin in the 58th minute at Anfield on Sunday and was replaced by Rhys Williams.

Klopp's squad is stretched with Williams, Nathanial Phillips and Sepp van den Berg now the only recognised central defenders he has available for selection.

Image: Joel Matip recieved treatment and was substituted after injuring his groin against West Brom

Virgil van Dijk (ACL), Joe Gomez (tendon), Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara (both knee), James Milner (hamstring), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock) are all currently out injured.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said Matip's injury constitutes another unwanted injury setback for Klopp: "He [Matip] is a really good player but he is very injury prone.

"Matip cannot play game after game after game, and that's what you want at centre-back."

Liverpool led through Sadio Mane's first-half strike but Semi Ajayi's equaliser eight minutes from time ensured Sam Allardyce's men left Anfield with a point.

The Reds maintained their three-point lead over Everton at the top of the Premier League with a draw over Allardyce's side.

