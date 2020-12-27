Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Semi Ajayi heads late equaliser to cancel out Sadio Mane strike

Semi Ajayi headed a late equaliser to stun Premier League champions Liverpool and clinch a 1-1 draw for relegation battlers West Brom at Anfield.

Liverpool took an early lead when Sadio Mane finished clinically from a Joel Matip pass (12) but they struggled to create clear chances after that and Sam Allardyce's side punished their sluggish display with a deserved leveller eight minutes from time.

Matheus Pereira was the provider, his cross from the right finding Ajayi, whose towering header crept over the line after bouncing off the inside of the post.

West Brom had come close to equalising before that, when Alisson Becker pulled off a one-on-one save to deny Karlan Grant, and Liverpool's woes were compounded by an apparent groin injury to Matip, who had to be replaced by Rhys Williams on the hour mark.

The draw means Liverpool missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and leaves Allardyce, the last manager to win a Premier League game at Anfield, with Crystal Palace in 2017, to celebrate another impressive result on Merseyside.

Full report to follow...

What's next?

Liverpool travel to Newcastle on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm. West Brom host Leeds on Tuesday, kicking off at 6pm.