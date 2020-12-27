Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Jurgen Klopp says Reds must blame themselves; Sam Allardyce hails Baggies' resilience

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool only had themselves to blame after they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom at Anfield and missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds appeared to be on their way to another routine victory when Sadio Mane took a Joel Matip pass on his chest and fired past Sam Johnstone in the early stages, but Semi Ajayi's late header ensured the Baggies left Merseyside with a point.

It was no less than Sam Allardyce's side deserved after a resilient performance in which they had only 22 per cent of the possession but still attempted three shots on target to Liverpool's two.

The hosts were unable to turn their dominance of the ball into clear-cut opportunities, with Roberto Firmino the only player other than Mane to test Johnstone when he forced the West Brom goalkeeper into a fine save in the dying minutes of the game.

Klopp admitted his players found it hard to break Sam Allardyce's side down and felt they were punished for failing to build on their early opener.

"It was our own fault," he told Sky Sports afterwards.

"I don't think anyone can expect that a team plays like West Brom in the first half, with a 6-4 [formation] or whatever it was.

"I thought we did OK, we scored a goal and didn't give anything away, especially set-pieces.

"But second half, obviously, we didn't do the same again. They had three counter attacks in the first five minutes and we gave them simple, easy corners.

"That was the only thing they wanted to have tonight, and we gave them away. It is our fault and that is why it is only one point instead of three.

"It is an incredible challenge to stay active and lively when you constantly face 10 men. To be fair, West Brom did their job. We were 1-0 up and they didn't change a bit.

"West Brom deserved the point tonight because we didn't finish the game and didn't have enough clear-cut chances. It is difficult to create - it's a busy period and all that stuff.

"But in the end, everyone knows and feels we should have and could have done better tonight and then we would have won the game."

Carra: Reds must act in January window

Liverpool's afternoon was made worse by a groin injury to Joel Matip, who was forced off for Rhys Williams after an hour at Anfield.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez already sidelined, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool must strengthen their defence in the January transfer window.

"It is a massive worry but it is not a new worry," he said. "That is why it is paramount Liverpool sign someone in January. I said that as soon as Virgil van Dijk had his injury.

"Fabinho has looked like a top-class centre-back, but Matip is just too injury prone. His body just can't take the rigours of playing in the Premier League week in, week out.

"I still believe Liverpool are the best team in the league even without Van Dijk. But the only way they don't win it is if they have problems at centre-back, where Williams or Phillips have to play for a prolonged period.

"It's not a position for young players. At times they will make mistakes because they are young and learning.

"Liverpool need someone there to make sure that they don't end up with two young lads playing there for five or six weeks if, say, Fabinho went down injured.

"They have to do something in January."

Allardyce: West Brom showed grit

Sam Allardyce, meanwhile, hailed the resilience and determination shown by his players as they became only the second side in 34 Premier League games at Anfield to take points off Liverpool.

"The key was really good organisation, a team trying their very best to nullify the best team in the league on their own patch," he told Sky Sports.

"What a fantastic job they did. It's all about staying in the game when you come here, not opening up too much and not allowing Liverpool to breeze through you winning three or four-nil.

"We kept that tight ship going for a long period of time, which I thought was very good considering we went a goal down so early on in the game.

"The resilience of the side gave us an opportunity to create more, get up the pitch and pass the ball better in the second half.

"I think the lads have shown a lot of grit, determination and organisation. They've shown team spirit at a very difficult place. They have fought for each other.

"I saw a lot of guts, a lot of determination, and ultimately, for the goal, a lot of quality."