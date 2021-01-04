Paul Pogba and Diego Costa: Fabrizio Romano discusses transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Diego Costa's future in a new regular feature for the January transfer window.

Speaking on Sky Sports News' 'The Transfer Show', he also has news on potential incomings at Manchester United and whether Paul Pogba could leave Old Trafford this month...

Costa wants Premier League move

Image: Costa spent three and a half years with Chelsea before rejoining Atletico Madrid in 2018

Diego Costa would love to return to the Premier League. He had some bids from Brazilian and Turkish clubs the day after he ended his contract with Atletico Madrid but decided to wait a bit. He is in no rush.

He hopes to receive some bids from the Premier League. At the moment I don't have anything confirmed about Wolves. There are a lot of rumours but nothing advanced.

But for sure, Diego is waiting for a call from the Premier League. He would love to come back, he loves the atmosphere. Let's see. It will be interesting to have this kind of striker available as a free agent right now.

Pogba staying put until summer

1:50 Romano believes Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United in the January transfer window with his future decided in the summer

I think Paul Pogba is staying. From talking to people around the player and around his agent, Mino Raiola, the feeling is that it's really difficult for a transfer to happen in January.

It's really complicated for Juventus to spend €100m on a player and it's the same for Real Madrid, who are not signing any player in January. I don't expect Paris Saint-Germain to bid for Pogba right now.

Pogba is respecting Manchester United and also the manager. He's staying until the summer and then we'll have Paul Pogba on the market.

1:59 Stephen Warnock analyses Pogba's impressive performance for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Amad Diallo is joining United this month. He is a really interesting talent.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini told us he wanted to extend his loan until the end of the season because Papu Gomez is no longer in the club's plans, but Manchester United said no, as did the player. He wants to join immediately.

Amad was flying to Rome to complete his paperwork and soon he will be in England to join United.

I expect more from Manchester United. We have to follow the situation with another interesting young player like Moises Caicedo, a good talent. They must decide whether to spend some money on him or not.

At centre-back, it's very difficult to see them going for Dayot Upamecano at this moment. It'll possibly be next summer before we see about him.

But I would bet on something more than just Amad Diallo joining Manchester United this month.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.