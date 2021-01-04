Joey Barton leaves Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have parted company with manager Joey Barton.

Barton's coaching staff, Clint Hill and Andy Mangan, were also relieved of their duties along with director of football Eddy Jennings.

The club's youth team boss Simon Wiles has been appointed interim manager, and will be assisted by Steve Macauley and Barry Nicholson along with goalkeeping coach Dave Lucas

A brief club statement on Monday confirmed Barton's departure: "Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time at Highbury Stadium and wish him success in the future."

Fleetwood reached the League One play-offs last season under Barton, but lost 6-3 on aggregate to Wycombe in the semi-finals.

Barton, who was appointed Fleetwood boss in April 2018, leaves with the club 10th in League One, just three points off the play-off places, with 20 matches played this season.

The former Newcastle, Manchester City and QPR midfielder had seen his side manage just one win in their previous eight games, losing twice and drawing five of those.

Barton's final game in charge was Saturday's 1-1 draw at Crewe. Fleetwood went ahead through Wes Burns, but Mikael Mandron's equaliser - and ninth goal of the season - ensured The Cod Army's wait for a win went on.

Fleetwood's key problem in their recent run of poor form has been a lack of goals, with only four scored in the previous eight matches.