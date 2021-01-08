Lucas Digne: Everton defender fit for FA Cup match against Rotherham after making six-week ankle surgery recovery

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says left-back Lucas Digne has made an "unbelievable" recovery from an ankle operation to be fit for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Rotherham.

The France international had surgery at the end of November after sustaining the injury in training and was expected to be out for between two and three months.

However, Ancelotti has been amazed the defender is ready to return to action in just six weeks.

"He is fit. His recovery was really fast, he and the medical staff did a fantastic job," said the Italian.

"He trained all week with us and is fit, in good condition and can play tomorrow.

"We know Digne is a top professional. I think the surgeon was good, the rehab was really good and so it was unbelievable to see Digne so early in training."

Digne, who signed from Barcelona in 2018, is also on the verge of signing a new deal at the club.

The 27-year-old sees his current deal expire in 2023 and he has been tracked by bigger clubs across Europe.

Ancelotti said of Digne's potential new deal: "I think it is almost done. I am not involved in this but the two parts - the club and him - are really close.

"It is important to have an important player with personality, quality and talent with us for the future."