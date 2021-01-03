Moise Kean: Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Everton to sign forward for £31m

Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Everton to transform Moise Kean's season-long loan into a permanent deal, worth around £31m.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to keep the 20-year-old, who has been in scintillating form for the French champions, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances in the Champions League and Ligue 1.

Everton are willing to consider making the move permanent, so long as they can recoup more than the £27m they paid Juventus in August 2019.

Image: Moise Kean has enjoyed playing up front with Kylian Mbappe this season

The young Italian is thriving in the French capital, playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, in contrast to his time at Goodison Park when he struggled to make a significant impression, scoring four goals in 37 appearances.

Last month he told reporters: "I have the opportunity to learn a lot from them.

"They are two of the greatest players in the world. I am very happy to play with them. I learn a lot from these leaders."

Kean joined PSG on loan in October at the end of the previous transfer window after scoring twice in the Carabao Cup and featuring for just 13 minutes of Everton's Premier League campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

The striker joined Everton on a five-year deal in 2019 and he is under contract at the club until the summer of 2024.

Pochettino has been appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor at the Parc des Princes with the reigning Ligue 1 champions currently third in the league and one point behind joint-leaders Lyon and Lille.