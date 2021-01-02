Mauricio Pochettino appointed new Paris Saint-Germain head coach

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new head coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Tottenham, Southampton and Espanyol boss has signed a contract at the Parc des Princes until June 2022, with the option for an extra year, in his first managerial role since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019.

Pochettino will take charge of his first training session on Sunday when the players return from winter break.

"I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," said Pochettino, who played for PSG from 2001 to 2003. "I would like to thank the club's management for the trust they have placed in me.

"As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players.

"This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved."

Pochettino replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the French club four months after steering them to their first Champions League final where they lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Tuchel took over from Unai Emery on a two-year contract in June 2018, and signed an extension last May which would have seen him stay in Paris until the end of the current campaign.

However, in October there was a public fallout over player recruitment with the club's sporting director Leonardo.

Tuchel said: "We lose too many players on free transfers. It is too, too much. We cannot ask this squad the same thing as we did last season."

PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 in the league in their last game and are next in action against Saint-Etienne on January 6.