Paris St Germain forward Neymar expected to return in January following ankle injury

Paris St Germain forward Neymar is likely to return in January after picking up an ankle injury against Olympique Lyonnais last weekend.

Brazilian playmaker Neymar, who has previously suffered serious foot injuries in 2018 and 2019, was seen crying as he was carried off on a stretcher following a tackle by Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who was shown a straight red for the challenge.

"Following the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground," PSG said in a statement. "He is expected to make his return in January."

The news means Neymar should recover in time for the first leg of PSG's Champions League last 16 tie against his former club Barcelona in February.

However, he will miss Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Lille with the Ligue 1 champions already without Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat and Danilo Pereira.

Lille lead the table one point ahead of PSG with head coach Thomas Tuchel believing fatigue and injuries are coming from the tight schedule which is affecting all the big clubs across Europe.

"After huge tournaments like the World Cup or the Champions League there is a general feeling of fatigue," Tuchel said.

"This is the reality. I'm not saying we can't play a good match, it is definitely possible. But in general it is all more demanding than normally.

"Playing without the fans, without the energy they can give us, it will be more difficult. Not impossible, but more difficult."