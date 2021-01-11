Moussa Dembele: Atletico Madrid closing in on signing of Lyon striker

Lyon sporting director Juninho: "Moussa came to see me; he thinks it is the time to change club. He told me he has lost a bit of motivation"; Dembele began his career in Fulham's academy before a successful spell at Celtic

Monday 11 January 2021

Moussa Dembele
Image: Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of striker Moussa Dembele

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of striker Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

The French club's sporting director Juninho has confirmed negotiations are ongoing and that the player is keen on a transfer.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone revealed on Monday that discussions are at an advanced stage.

Lyon's Juninho told Telefoot: "Moussa came to see me; he thinks it is the time to change club. He told me he has lost a bit of motivation.

Moussa Dembele celebrates his goal for Celtic against Aberdeen
Image: Dembele enjoyed a successful spell at Celtic

"It wasn't something we foresaw. Moussa is a player I appreciate a lot and we counted on him. But at the same time to keep someone who doesn't want to live in an intense way these next five months here is not ideal.

"So we are discussing with Atletico. Nothing is done. I think Moussa has reached an agreement with Atletico, but it needs ours as well. If it arrives, I wish him good luck."

Dembele began his career in Fulham's academy before a successful spell at Celtic.

Sky Sports News reported in 2019 that he was on Manchester United's shortlist after they sold Romelu Lukaku, but they instead signed Odion Ighalo.

