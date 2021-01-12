Vicky Jepson: Liverpool Women's manager leaves club by mutual consent

Liverpool Women's manager Vicky Jepson has left her role by mutual consent, ending a 12-year association with the club.

Liverpool were relegated from the Women's Super League last season and are currently third in the FA Women's Championship, eight points behind leaders Leicester and five adrift of second-placed Durham with a game in hand.

"It's with a heavy heart that my time has come to an end with Liverpool Football Club; the place I love and have been lucky enough to call home for over a decade," said Jepson on the club's website.

"Over the years I have been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at this club. During this time, I've seen so many youth players go on to wear the first-team red shirt, which fills me with immense pride. It's been a privilege to have contributed to their careers.

"I'm also grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside the talented people at the LFC Foundation. Seeing the increase of girls' participation in football has been truly inspiring.

"To the many senior players, both past and present, that I've worked with, I thank you. Thank you for empowering me with your relentless efforts, professional attitudes and sacrifices that you make daily as a professional footballer. I will be forever grateful for our time together and will be supporting you all from afar this season."

Jepson started working at Liverpool in 2009 as the LFC Foundation's programme lead for women and girls' football, and after roles at the academy and five years as the women's development squad manager, she was appointed manager of the women's team in October 2018 having previously been the assistant.

Assistant manager Amber Whiteley will now take on the role of interim manager while the board search for a new first-team boss.

"Everyone at Liverpool FC would like to thank Vicky for her service to the club for over more than a decade," a board statement read.

"We will follow her future endeavours closely and wish her success in everything she does going forward.

"Vicky's legacy here will be the thousands of young girls - both around Liverpool and internationally - whose talent and love for the game flourished under her guidance.

"The football pathway for girls on Merseyside, through our Academy and Regional Training Club, is a hugely positive one and Vicky has played a massive part in that. Her contribution to the Women's first-team set-up and leading the section through tough times is appreciated.

"Now is the time for a fresh direction for us both and we will offer Amber every support as interim manager as we start the search for a permanent replacement."

Jepson went on to thank the Liverpool fans for their support during her time at the club.

She added: "To the fans, I've travelled around the globe wearing this badge and have witnessed the power of this club. You are incredible and the reason why LFC is so special. Thank you for your support, our women's team wear that badge with pride and work hard for this club. Please continue to get behind them, they need your support.

"Lastly, thank you for welcoming me into the LFC family all those years ago. I will carry this in my heart for the rest of my life.

"For now, I'll be taking some time out with family, but I'm excited and looking forward to my next challenge in the world of football. See you soon, You'll Never Walk Alone."