Leeds vs Southampton moved to accommodate Saints' FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury

Southampton's Premier League game at Leeds United on Wednesday January 20 will be moved to allow the Saints to play their FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury had been unable to play the third-round match on its original date (January 10) after an outbreak in coronavirus tests within their squad.

It will now be played on Tuesday January 19, with an 8pm kick-off. The Premier League match against Leeds will now need to be rescheduled for a later date.

The winner of the Shrewsbury game will advance to host Arsenal in the fourth round, with ties due to take place on the weekend of January 23-24.

A Premier League statement said: "Any future FA Cup rescheduling decisions involving Premier League teams will be assessed on a case-by-case basis."

Southampton have reported a £76.1m loss in the Premier League club's latest set of financial results which have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parent company St Mary's Football Group Ltd announced a decrease in overall turnover down to £126.6m from £149.6m in 2019, with the net loss before tax up from £41m.

With the suspension of the season from March 2020 until Project Restart, match-day revenue fell from £17m to £14.5m as games were played behind closed doors.

While the Saints went on to finish in 11th place when the Premier League season finally concluded, broadcasting revenue for the period was down from £112.8m to £93.5m as a consequence of the campaign ending after June 30 2020.

