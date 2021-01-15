Kieran Tierney: Arsenal full-back set for scan on muscle injury after missing Crystal Palace draw

Arsenal face an anxious wait to discover whether left-back Kieran Tierney will be available for their game against Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old missed the Gunners' 0-0 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday with a muscle injury and is set to have a scan on Friday to discover the extent of the injury.

Tierney has been one of Arsenal's most impressive performers in their recent resurgence but he was badly missed in an uninspiring stalemate.

"He's a real threat and the way we attack on the left is really important, but he wasn't here and we need to find other solutions,' Arteta admitted after the draw which left Arsenal 11th in the table.

"It is a challenge when you have created a game plan for the day and a few hours before the game he has to pull out.

"Kieran's progression in the last few months has been incredible and now it is time for another player to step in. He's going to have an MRI scan tomorrow and see how he is.

'We don't know (how long he will be out for), we will probably know more tomorrow [Friday] after testing him and how long he is going to be out for. It was a big disappointment to lose him and hopefully he will be back with us shortly."

Despite a slow start to his Arsenal career due to injury, Tierney had picked up one goal and two assists in his last three league games.

