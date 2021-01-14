All Premier League fixture changes in January

The Premier League has announced a raft of fixture changes throughout January due to the impact of coronavirus - we round them up.

Aston Villa's Premier League match versus Everton on Sunday has been postponed due to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak at the club, while the club's fixture against Tottenham, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, was also called off.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle live on Sky Sports Newcastle's postponed match at Aston Villa - which was due to be played in December but was called off after the Magpies experienced their own Covid outbreak - has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 23 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Aston Villa

Newcastle United Saturday 23rd January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Villa's outbreak has had a knock-on effect on other Premier League clubs, while FA Cup ties are also prompting changes. Here, we list the confirmed fixtures up to January 27...

January fixtures announced so far...

Thurs Jan 14: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 16: Wolves vs West Brom - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Jan 16: Leeds vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 16: West Ham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 16: Fulham vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 16: Leicester vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 17: Sheffield United vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 17: Liverpool vs Manchester United - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tues Jan 19: West Ham vs West Brom - Kick-Off 6pm

Tues Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 20: Manchester City vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Jan 20: Fulham vs Manchester United - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thurs Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 23: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tues Jan 26: Newcastle vs Leeds - Kick-Off 6pm

Tues Jan 26: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Kick-Off 6pm

Tues Jan 26: Southampton vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Tues Jan 26: West Brom vs Manchester City - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 27: Burnley vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Jan 27: Chelsea vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Jan 27: Brighton vs Fulham - Kick-Off 7.30pm

Wed Jan 27: Everton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 27: Manchester United vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thurs Jan 28: Tottenham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Everton vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Chelsea vs Burnley - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Manchester City vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: West Brom vs Fulham - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Manchester United - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Brighton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It could not be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

