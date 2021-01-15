Gareth Bale: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says there have been no talks about whether to extend loan spell

Jose Mourinho says there has not been any discussion about loanee Gareth Bale's future at Tottenham.

Bale is on a season-long loan from Real Madrid with an option for a second year, but has yet to make a major impact.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting Spurs already decided they will not look to keep Bale next season.

But when the matter was put to Spurs head coach Mourinho, he said: "There was not even a second of discussion about that.

"Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season. We are speaking about Gareth himself, Tottenham, Real Madrid.

"But, I promise you, not one second of discussion."

Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 17th January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Hampered by illness and injury, Bale has played just 45 minutes in the Premier League since November 8, although he has featured more regularly in the Europa League.

Mourinho added: "He arrived injured and was injured I believe for the first month.

"The Europa League matches were helping him to get his condition.

3:06 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw with Fulham in the Premier League

"Europa League group phase is a different level than the Premier League - the [Europa League] knockout is a different story, but the group phase is a different intensity.

"The Premier League he didn't play many minutes, [then] another small injury at Stoke [in the Carabao Cup] where he was having a good first half.

"[It's] not an easy process. Everybody knew that in the past couple of seasons in Madrid, they were not easy for him, so let's go step by step and try to get the best out of him."

0:24 After a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to struggling Fulham, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho intimated that the 'characteristics' of some of his players were to blame

'Maybe one player should celebrate in a crazy way'

Mourinho says Premier League teams should try to follow the protocols regarding goal-scoring celebrations.

As the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, referees have been told to remind players of the need to maintain social distancing as much as possible during games, and when celebrating goals.

Some managers have said the rules will be difficult to follow and, while he agrees with that, Mourinho thinks the effort is worthwhile.

"It is what we are asked for and we have to try," he said.

"Probably the best way is for the goal scorer, if he wants to celebrate in a crazy way, let him do it alone.

"Before, we always tell players, celebrate as a team - don't forget the guy that assists, don't forget the guys that are fighting hard behind you, celebrate with everyone.

Image: Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead against Fulham in midweek

"But now, maybe it is time to say, celebrate alone, and let the other guys go to you in a calm way.

"I know that is difficult.

"I know our players did it very, very well [against Fulham] but it is difficult to be critical of others that don't do it.

"We [PL clubs] can help each other educate all the players about not celebrating - let's try altogether."