Steve Bruce: Newcastle United boss accepts criticism for poor form

Steve Bruce has taken responsibility for his Newcastle's recent poor form which resulted in defeat against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle became the first side to lose a Premier League game to the Blades this season after turning in an abject display which infuriated already disgruntled fans.

On the defeat and current situation, the Newcastle head coach said: "Listen, the one thing I can't deny is that Sheffield United in the first half, in particular, was nowhere near the level of performance which is required in the Premier League.

"Unfortunately in the 18 months I've been here, we have thrown that one in and for my liking, a little bit too often.

"But what I can't deny is, look, I pick the team and I have to take the responsibility for it.

"It simply wasn't good enough and I have to accept the criticism that's come our way because simply, we cannot accept that that performance was anywhere near where we should be.

"There are certain people out there who think I shouldn't be in the job to begin with. I know it can change quickly, I've made a career of never giving in and I won't."

Despite being winless in the last eight games in all competitions, Sky Sports News understands Bruce retains the support of owner Mike Ashley.

However, Bruce conceded Newcastle were in a relegation fight with seven points separating them and 18th-placed Fulham, who have a game in hand.

"We've got a scrap on our hands yes, of course, because we have had a bad run," Bruce added.

"If you're in the bottom half the first thing you think about is surviving and getting those points. We have to stay as bright as we can."

But when asked if he had lost the dressing room, Bruce cited encouraging previous performances as well as injuries to key players such as Allan Saint-Maximin as defence he is still the right man for the job.

"It's been disappointing because a few days before that, we had a decent result after 90 minutes at Arsenal and a performance against Liverpool," Bruce said.

"We throw that hand grenade in too often and that's what we have to try to erase if we possibly can.

"But we have also had our most exciting player [Allan Saint-Maximin] missing for seven weeks - take (Wilfried) Zaha out of Crystal Palace and would they be the same?"

