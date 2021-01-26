Jesse Lingard transfer: West Brom make enquiry to Manchester United over loan deal

West Brom have made an enquiry to Manchester United about the possibility of a loan deal for Jesse Lingard.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce has been attracted by Lingard's quality, but it looks unlikely at this stage the finances would work from an Albion perspective.

The loan fee and level of Lingard's wages are a problem unless United are prepared to heavily subsidise the deal, which - with a number of other interested clubs - they are not prepared to do.

West Ham have also approached United with a view to signing Lingard on loan until the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has not made a Premier League appearance this season and a move to the Hammers would see him play under former United manager David Moyes.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, and are yet to decide whether to allow the 28-year-old to leave before the transfer deadline on February 1.

West Ham already have the maximum two domestic loan signings, in Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma, so would need to make one of them permanent this month under Premier League rules.

The Hammers are exploring making Benrahma's loan from Brentford permanent for £20m.

Last month, it was reported La Liga club Real Sociedad had held initial talks over a possible loan deal, while Nice also held interest over a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £37m earlier this month and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated the 18-year-old winger could soon be in first-team contention, which would further limit Lingard's game time.

Lingard's representatives also held talks with several clubs in England and Europe in the summer, but a move did not materialise.

The United academy graduate, who did not make an appearance for United while Moyes was in charge during the 2013-14 season, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

Lingard won the last of his 24 England caps during the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

