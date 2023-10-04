Championship goals and round-up: Leicester return top of table after Preston thrashing

Leicester returned to the top of the Championship as a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall brace helped Enzo Maresca's side beat third-placed Preston 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Dewsbury-Hall put the Foxes ahead on the hour mark and, after Kelechi Iheanacho had doubled the advantage in the 76th minute, added his second in the final minute of normal time.

Victory made it five wins in a row and nine out of 10 league games this term for Leicester, who moved back above Ipswich at the summit, two points clear.

Preston are five points behind the Tractor Boys, while a point further back in fourth are Sunderland after the Black Cats beat struggling Watford 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba netted either side of the break before Watford were reduced to 10 men late on by Ryan Andrews' dismissal.

It was a third successive defeat for the 21st-placed Hornets, a day on from boss Valerien Ismael signing a new contract with the club.

Leeds moved into the top six with a 1-0 home win over QPR, secured by Crysencio Summerville's ninth-minute finish. QPR, who sit in the relegation zone, had goalkeeper Asmir Begovic sent off in stoppage time.

Norwich dropped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 loss at Swansea.

Bashir Humphreys scored the decisive goal in the 83rd minute after Jamal Lowe's early opener for the hosts had been cancelled out by Gabriel Sara's header.

Haji Wright headed an 85th-minute winner for Coventry as they beat Blackburn 1-0 at home - a fourth loss on the bounce for Rovers.

An eventful finale at New York Stadium saw second-bottom Rotherham lose 2-1 to a Tommy Conway-inspired Bristol City.

Conway opened the scoring in the 81st minute, Tyler Blackett equalised five minutes later, before Conway notched his second in the fifth minute of added time to seal all three points for the visitors.