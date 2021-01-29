Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says there are no £80m centre-backs available to sign in January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp believes there are no £80m centre-backs available to sign in the January transfer window as Liverpool look for "solutions" to their defensive injury crisis.
Klopp was dealt further setbacks on Thursday with Fabinho and Joel Matip adding to a long absentee list, which already included Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.
The Liverpool boss said there was a "glimmer of hope" over the severity of Matip's injury, after the defender was forced off at half-time in the win over Tottenham, but the club are still awaiting the results of the scan on his damaged ankle ligaments.
Fabinho - who missed Thursday's game with a muscle injury - is ruled out of Sunday's trip to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.
Speaking ahead of the weekend's game, Klopp said his team are working tirelessly "to find the right player" but he is not expecting any marquee signings.
"I'm not sure there's an £80m centre-back available at the moment, or pretty much I know this," Klopp said.
"A player of this calibre, I'm not sure teams would sell them now.
"We need to find the right player, that's clear, and it needs to suit our financial situation."
Klopp has previously played down Liverpool's need for a new defender, but when asked if their urgency had increased, replied: "My thoughts didn't change, my words might have, but that's because of my English.
"It's the same situation as before, we work on this. If we don't sleep, we work.
"Everything is long-term, usually. It's about solutions and that's what we are working on."
