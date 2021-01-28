Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder misses Tottenham Premier League clash after suffering muscle injury

Fabinho missed Liverpool's Premier League clash at Tottenham on Thursday night after suffering a "minor muscle injury".

The Brazilian was missing from Liverpool's training session earlier on Thursday prior to the game in north London.

Before the match, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the 27-year-old "just felt something" and said the decision was made to take him out of the squad.

Fabinho has provided emergency cover at centre-back for Klopp this season, with 19-year-old Rhys Williams also enjoying a spell in the first team because of injuries to key defenders.

An announcement on Liverpool's Twitter account prior to the clash with Tottenham read: "Fabinho misses out with a minor muscle issue."

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still recovering from their respective long-term injuries, while Joel Matip missed four Premier League games after being forced off during the 1-1 draw against West Brom in December.

Matip and captain Jordan Henderson have both been recalled to the starting line-up to face Spurs. The pair were missing for Sunday's defeat to United but returned to training on Tuesday.

Midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota are also yet to return.

Liverpool are yet to sign any temporary defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window and Klopp has hinted at feeling frustrated with the club for not making any additions to his squad so far this month.

"Of course someone else is making the decisions [on transfers], it was always like this," Klopp said after his side's loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

"If people are surprised about that, I cannot change that. The situation we have is we discuss on a daily basis.

"Could we improve something or not? I then make recommendations, but I cannot spend the money. I don't make these decisions, I never did."

Liverpool have won once in all competitions since the 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last month and the Reds could move up to fourth with a win against Tottenham, which would close the gap on current league frontrunners Manchester City.