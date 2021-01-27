Jurgen Klopp criticises Chelsea's 'harsh' Frank Lampard sacking and discusses Thomas Tuchel appointment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised Chelsea over their "harsh" sacking of Frank Lampard.

Lampard was dismissed on Monday after just 18 months as head coach, with former Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel replacing him at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp believes Lampard deserved more time to improve Chelsea's results after a recent dip in form, which has seen them fall to 10th in the Premier League - six points off the top four.

"I have to say, that is a really tough one to be honest," said Klopp, when asked about Lampard's departure.

"I think Chelsea did an incredible job in the transfer market this summer, brought in really good players, and things like this need time. It is completely normal.

"I think it's really harsh to make the decision that early. Mr Abramovich gives you some chances, money, players, whatever… but he is not the most patient person in the world.

"I really feel for Frank because is a young and really, really talented manager and I wish him only the best, and I'm sure he will be fine.

Image: Klopp's successor at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, has replaced Lampard at Chelsea

"But it is a hard one if it happens at your club, and it was obviously Frank's club."

Lampard's replacement, Tuchel, has signed an 18-month contract at Chelsea and will take charge of the team for Wednesday's Premier League match against Wolves.

The 47-year-old, who succeeded Klopp at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, returns to football after being sacked by PSG in December and Klopp expects his compatriot to be a success.

"Thomas Tuchel is great," added Klopp. "Unfortunately for us he is a really good manager! I've known him a long time and respect him a lot.

"This Chelsea squad is a present and I'm pretty sure Thomas sees it like that. They will be good."

Henderson, Matip could face Spurs

Liverpool next face Tottenham in London on Thursday night and Klopp is hopeful of having Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson available for the match.

The pair missed Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United but are in contention to face Spurs after returning to full training.

"Hendo and Joel trained yesterday with the team fully," Klopp said.

"Always with these things we have to wait and see how they reacted overnight - but they trained yesterday."

0:41 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are 'ready for a fight' at Tottenham on Thursday with the champions winless in their last five Premier League games

Klopp: We can be the world's best team

Defending champions Liverpool have failed to win their last five Premier League games and the run has seen them fall to fifth in the table, following West Ham's win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Should Everton beat Leicester on Wednesday night and Liverpool lose at Spurs, Klopp's side would find themselves down in seventh.

However, Klopp says his players are determined to prove their doubters wrong and are ready to "strike back".

"We want to be the team that nobody wants to play against and we have the chance to be that team tomorrow night," said Klopp, at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"That is what we always want to be. All of a sudden people told us we were the best team in the world, which we never were, but that is not a problem.

"We could be the best team in the world, we still can be the best team in the world, but we have to prove that on the pitch - and we will. We are on fire, if you like, to strike back.

"The more negative things that are thought about us and said about us, maybe the more we want it."