Liverpool transfer news: Premier League champions close to signing Derby teenager Kaide Gordon

Kaide Gordon set to join Liverpool from Derby in a deal that could reach £3m; Manchester United were also tracking 16-year-old forward, who can play out wide or through the middle; Gordon expected to link up with Liverpool's academy side

Tuesday 26 January 2021 12:29, UK

Kaide Gordon
Image: Kaide Gordon made his senior debut for Derby last month

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Derby youngster Kaide Gordon and a deal could be completed as early as Tuesday.

The 16-year-old will join Liverpool for a fee that could reach £3m and is expected to link up with the academy side.

Manchester United were also keen on Gordon, a forward who can play through the middle or out wide, but look to have been beaten by their great rivals.

Gordon made his senior debut for Derby against Birmingham in the Championship last month, after which Rams boss Wayne Rooney said: "I brought Kaide up with the first team initially to train with us for a week to see how he reacted to it, and he was one of the best trainers.

West Ham United
Liverpool

Sunday 31st January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"I kept him with us for a couple of weeks and he's been training at the same level - if not to a better level - than a lot of the other [first-team] players."

Trending

Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/NMC Pool/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#34;live&#34; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. 3:07
Deloitte Sports Business group director Tim Bridge explains why Liverpool are now among the top five clubs of the Deloitte Football Money League as they moved fifth in the list behind fourth-placed Manchester United

Gordon could be one of a number of Derby academy products to leave the club during the January transfer window as they bid to raise funds.

A delay in the protracted takeover of the club by Sheikh Khaled's Derventio Holdings has meant Derby remain in a difficult financial situation.

Also See:

There are serious doubts over whether the purchase of the club will be completed, despite a deal for owner Mel Morris to sell the Rams to billionaire Sheikh Khaled being reached in November.

Derby have been under a transfer embargo and their first-team players were only paid their December wages this week.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports