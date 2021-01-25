Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Mick McCarthy, Todd Cantwell's odd boots and transfer latest

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and commentator Daniel Mann to discuss all the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel take a look at all the latest EFL action and transfer latest, assess the appointment of Mick McCarthy at Cardiff and we hear from Norwich's Todd Cantwell in Ten To Tackle.

All leagues and angles are covered in this week's show, but here were some of the main talking points...

Harris out, McCarthy in at Cardiff

Cardiff acted quickly in the last few days to dismiss boss Neil Harris and replace him with Mick McCarthy.

Harris took over the club in November 2019 and led them to last season's Championship play-offs, but things didn't work out as well this campaign and he was dismissed after a run of six straight defeats.

Goodman: "From Apoel Nicosia to Cardiff! I bet that hasn't happened too often. It's a league he knows well. He has won promotion out of it a couple of times and he's had several play-off campaigns.

"I don't know what his remit is there. They are 13 points off the play-offs and it will take something exceptional [to get there]. But clearly it must be about his experience in this league and how he gets teams to fight and scrap and battle at this level."

Transfer latest: Conor Hourihane to inspire Swans?

Image: Conor Hourihane (R) joined Swansea on loan

Much of the talk surrounding Swansea's January business had been around the need for a striker, but it could be a midfielder who proves key to their promotion bid.

Hourihane arrived on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season, and helped them to a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend on his debut.

Mann: "He'll make a strong area of their team even stronger. They have been very impressive in that department but he has got that bit of quality in his left foot that will lift them.

"Maybe Jay Fulton will be an unlucky man because he might get benched as a result of his presence more often than not. But he's got that extra little bit of class."

Todd Cantwell takes Ten To Tackle

Norwich midfielder Cantwell was our latest guest on Ten To Tackle, as he revealed all about his career and more during our quickfire questions.

He told us what the proudest moment of his career was, and how it links to the significance of shirt number...

"It was scoring against my boyhood club Arsenal in the Premier League last year," he said. "I ran over to where my family were in the stadium to celebrate. It was a special moment.

"As a kid growing up Thierry Henry was No 14 and he was my idol. As soon as that became vacant I jumped at it."

Hull set to bounce back?

Hull City look right back on track for a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

They lead the way in League One - although they have played a game more than Lincoln and Peterborough, who are level and three points behind them respectively - and underlined their credentials with a thumping 4-0 win at Portsmouth on Saturday.

Goodman: "Sometimes when you're in poor form or a poor run those breaks come in hand. It gives you a bit of time to retune and refocus and go again, and that's what Hull have done.

"They've come through such a tough run of fixtures, too. To put four past Portsmouth, they'll take real confidence from that. It will be a heck of a battle for those top places in League One, but they are right in the mix."

The record-breaking goalkeeper

0:27 Newport County goalkeeper Tom King scored from his own goal kick as his giant wind-assisted kick flew over Cheltenham Town's Josh Griffiths in the opposite goal.

What a week it was for Tom King. The Newport County goalkeeper set a world record with his remarkable goal against Cheltenham last week.

"I loved his concern for young Josh Griffiths who was the opposition goalkeeper. The respect he had for him in not celebrating. I like that from the goalkeeper's union.

"Tom will never forget it. He has hit the headlines and it's brilliant for him. The irony is not lost on me, though, that if it had bounced 10 yards shorter and ended up in the other goalkeeper's arms then his team-mates would have turned round to have a go at him for giving the ball away!

"But it can't be too bad being a world-record holder."