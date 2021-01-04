Liverpool transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

The latest players linked with a move to Liverpool

Sven Botman - Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Lille over a potential January move for central defender (Transfer Window Podcast via Daily Star, January 4)

Gleison Bremer - The 23-year-old Brazilian defender currently playing at Torino is also attracting interest from the Reds, according to reports in Italy (Tuttosport, January 3)

Maximilian Wober - Jurgen Klopp's search for a centre-back to help fill the void left by long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has seen him add the Red Bull Salzburg man to his apparent wishlist (Eurosport, January 1)

Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool are monitoring the PSG's star's contract situation. The French paper says Klopp's side have been keen on the forward, whose deal runs out in 2022, "for many years". (L'Equipe, January 2)

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Deals will be confirmed here.

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

2:50 Vinny O'Connor reports on claims that Liverpool forward Mo Salah may be unhappy at Anfield

Mo Salah - The Liverpool forward fuelled speculation about his long-term future when he admitted admiration for Barcelona and Real Madrid in a recent interview in Spain, calling them "two top clubs". (AS, December 19)

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Deals will be confirmed here.

The latest Liverpool contract news

Image: Could Georginio Wijnaldum be on his way to Barcelona?

Georginio Wijnaldum - The Liverpool midfielder is now free to speak to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement. Ronald Koeman is hopeful of bringing his fellow Dutchman to Barcelona but Jurgen Klopp is pushing to Wijnaldum to stay (Sky Sports News, December 28).