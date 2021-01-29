Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says tactical changes behind upturn in form; Sergio Aguero to miss Sheff Utd game

Pep Guardiola says he made a number of small tactical changes in recent weeks which have coincided with Manchester City climbing back to the top of the Premier League table.

Guardiola's side were languishing in sixth spot with just five wins from 12 games in mid-December but have gone on an 11-game win streak in all competitions since beating Southampton last month.

Guardiola has tweaked the roles of the increasingly influential Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden with the Man City boss admitting he returned to some of the principles he successfully established in previous title-winning seasons.

"I didn't like much the way we were playing. We came back to previous seasons with wingers wider and higher and came back to our principles. The rest is the quality of our players," he explained ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports.

"For many reasons at the beginning we had to adapt the way we played for the quality of the players we had in those conditions. I tried to find a way but at the end I felt that wingers wide and high helped us to be more stable and have control in many aspects and the quality of the players do the rest. When we have the ball, we run less.

"The reason why we didn't play good was because when we had the ball we ran too much. I think with the ball more we are more calm and patient. But every game is different and it is always comfortable to play Sheffield United with their 3-5-2 system. I am a little concerned."

Aguero and Ake still unavailable

City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero remains in self-isolation after a bout of coronavirus and has not yet been given the all-clear to return to training.

Aguero, who has started just three games this season, is unavailable for the visit of Sheffield United.

"Sergio is not yet here," Guardiola said. "When he tests negative he will come back."

Defender Nathan Ake is also still out of action due to injury. "[He is] not yet available. [It is the] same guys as the last games," Guardiola continued.

City host a Blades side on Saturday who, despite being bottom of the table, pulled off a shock win over high-flying Manchester United in midweek.

Guardiola said: "It is a team that is alive from their body language - that is not easy with the results they have got and it speaks incredibly well about [manager] Chris (Wilder), his staff and the players.

"The United result speaks for itself. Everybody knows how difficult it is to win at Old Trafford."

Guardiola tight-lipped on Garcia to Barcelona

Guardiola was unwilling to discuss the future of defender Eric Garcia, who is in the final year of his contract and has been frequently linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona.

He said: "I don't want to say anything about this. He's our player, the transfer window finishes in a few days. He is an exceptional player and guy and that's all."