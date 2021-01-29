Jesse Lingard transfer: West Ham boss David Moyes says Manchester United forward likely to be last signing

David Moyes says Jesse Lingard is likely to be West Ham's last signing of the winter transfer window after his attempts to sign a striker were rebuffed.

Lingard, who was undergoing a Hammers medical on Friday, has agreed a loan switch until the end of the season from Manchester United, which will bolster Moyes' attacking options at the London Stadium.

But Moyes has been frustrated in his attempts to land a centre-forward, leaving Michail Antonio as his only recognised striker for the rest of the campaign after club-record signing Sebastien Haller was sold to Ajax earlier this month.

"I think Jesse will give us more attacking options in as far as he can play nearly all the positions along the front line, and he can play as a midfield player as well," said Moyes.

"I don't want to be in a position where I'm bringing someone in just for the sake of it. I've always said if I can look in my own group to find solutions I will try and do so.

"I can't deny we would have liked another striker. We have made offers for one or two players we'd have liked to have got. But for different reasons they have not been gettable.

"Are we expecting any more incomings? At the moment, no."

The imminent arrival of Lingard was made possible after the Hammers made Said Benrahma's season-long switch from Brentford permanent early in order to free up a loan spot.

West Ham already have defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford, with Premier League clubs only able to have two domestic loan signings.

The Hammers have paid £20m plus add-ons to sign Algeria international Benrahma, who initially joined on deadline day during the last window, after an issue with his medical almost scuppered the transfer.

"It was always going to get done, it was never in doubt. It was just the small medical issue," added Moyes.

"He has become a really hard-working team player for us. There is more to come and hopefully we can turn him into a really top Premier League player."

Lingard's West Ham move is so he can 'enjoy himself'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Lingard's stay in east London will be a solely temporary one and that his long-term future remains at Old Trafford.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, in December.

"We want him to come back to us revitalised," said Solskjaer.

"The aim is for him to go there and show what a good player he is. We want him to enjoy himself and come back to us."

