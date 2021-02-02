League One, League Two highlights and round-up: Portsmouth, Blackpool win

Portsmouth returned to winning ways in Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 comeback victory at Charlton on Tuesday night.

Pompey took control shortly before the break as Michael Jacobs struck, before Charlton levelled shortly after half-time thanks to Jayden Stockley.

The away side went on to seal the win, however, with goals from Tom Naylor and Andy Cannon.

Dion Charles scored a hat-trick as Accrington Stanley boosted their promotion credentials with a thumping 6-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

Joe Pritchard gave Accrington an early lead at the Wham Stadium, before Sam Nicholson quickly levelled for Bristol Rovers. Charles then struck twice and added his third after a Colby Bishop brace.

Elsewhere, Crewe nicked a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury thanks to a first-half Owen Dale goal, and Swindon saw off Wigan by the same score. Although they had to hold on after Dion Conroy's second-half red card left them with 10 men.

Blackpool saw off Northampton 2-0 with goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates at Bloomfield Road.

League Two

Forest Green went level on points with League Two leaders Cambridge with a fine 2-1 win at promotion rivals Carlisle.

Birmingham loanee Odin Bailey's smart free-kick sealed a vital victory for the visitors, after Carlisle's Gime Toure had cancelled out Aaron Collins' penalty.

Rovers leapfrogged Carlisle into second place courtesy of the hard-fought win at Brunton Park, leaving Mark Cooper's men trailing Cambridge only by goal difference.

Elsewhere, defender Rory McArdle's goal sealed Exeter a gritty 1-0 win at Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient shrugged off Hector Kyprianou's red card to ground out a goalless draw at Crawley, for whom Tom Nichols missed an early penalty.