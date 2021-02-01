Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain returns to training ahead of Wolves clash

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to training ahead of Tuesday's match against Wolves, while defender Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of the Premier League clash.

Aubameyang missed Arsenal's FA Cup and Premier League visits to Southampton along with Saturday's goalless draw against Manchester United, after leaving the team to be with his mother, who has been unwell.

The 31-year-old forward last week thanked Arsenal's fans for supporting him during his absence, and now would appear to be in contention to return to action at Wolves on Tuesday after the club confirmed he had returned to full training on Monday.

"Auba has returned to full training," Arsenal said in a statement on Monday. "Our thoughts and support continue to be with him and his family."

Arsenal could also welcome back in-form midfielder Bukayo Saka for the trip to Molineux, but will once again be without left-back Tierney, who will miss a fourth successive game due to a right lower leg issue.

"Bukayo has now returned to full training and his availability will be assessed ahead of Tuesday's match," a club statement said.

"Kieran is continuing to be assessed for discomfort in the right lower leg. Kieran is unavailable for Tuesday's match."

Defender Pablo Mari and midfielder Dani Ceballos are also set to be assessed ahead of the match, while loanee goalkeeper Mat Ryan has been ruled out.

Arsenal have put together a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to climb into the top half, and within eight points of fourth-placed Leicester.

With the transfer window set to close on Monday evening, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had earlier refused to rule out the possibility of further arrivals at the Emirates, with back-up goalkeeper Ryan and midfielder Martin Odegaard the club's only incomings thus far.

Arteta targeting consistency after turnaround

Once the window closes, Arteta's focus will turn to Arsenal's trip to Wolves, with the Gunners in a much better position now than after their previous meeting.

Wolves took a 2-1 victory from the Emirates in November, a result which left Arsenal 14th in the Premier League and Arteta answering questions about his future at the club.

But the Spaniard has helped Arsenal to turn around their fortunes, and he feels they go into the clash at Molineux in a much better place.

He said: "Obviously we took some pressure off ourselves with the situation we were in in the table, but we know there is a long way to go, a lot of points to catch up with the top teams.

"We have to game by game and if we keep performing the way we are at the moment, we will be in a good position at the end of the season.

"But we have to be very consistent to have any chance of achieving any top spots."

