Coronavirus: Women's Super League and Women's Championship record one positive test for COVID-19

The Women's Super League and Women's Championship have returned one positive test for Covid-19 in their latest round of testing.

The Football Association has confirmed that between January 25 and January 31, 936 COVID-19 tests were carried out.

The player or club staff who has tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days in line with latest government guidance.

Last week there was also one positive result from 975 tests carried out over the top two divisions in women's football in England.

The first two weeks of 2021 returned 16 positive tests between the dates of January 4-10 and 15 positive tests between Jan 11-17.

An FA statement read: "The FA can today confirm that between 25 January 2021 and 31 January 2021 inclusive, 936 tests were carried out for COVID-19 across the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship. Of these, one has returned positive.



"To ensure transparency, The FA will continue to release results each week across both the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.



"At no point will specific details relating to any club, player or staff member be communicated by The FA."