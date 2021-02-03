Nicolas Anelka: Former Premier League winner becomes sporting director at French side Hyeres

Former France forward Nicolas Anelka has been hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres.

Anelka, 41, spent much of his career in the Premier League and won it with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

He was a Champions League winner with Real Madrid and won 69 caps for France, although his international career ended when he was sent home from the 2010 World Cup after clashing with Raymond Domenech, who was coach at the time.

Image: Anelka joined Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 1997

Hyeres announced Anelka's hiring on Wednesday, the day after French businessman Mourad Boudjellal took over the club.

Boudjellal transformed the fortunes of Toulon's rugby club, turning them from a second-division side to a three-time European champion, and bringing in star names like World Cup winners Sonny Bill Williams and Jonny Wilkinson.

Hyeres play in the National 2 league and is located in southeast France, about 36 kilometers (22 miles) from Toulon.

Boudjellal had reportedly failed to take over Marseille, who play in the top flight and are the only French club to have won the Champions League.