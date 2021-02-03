Maurizio Sarri turns down Marseille approach to replace Andre Villas-Boas

Former Chelsea and Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has turned down an approach from Marseille, according to Sky in Italy.

The French club are looking for managerial candidates after temporarily suspending Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday.

It comes after the Portuguese openly criticised the club's signing of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic and tendered his resignation to the board.

Marseille are keen to bring in Sarri as an immediate replacement for Villas-Boas but their initial approach for the Italian has been rebuffed.

0:56 Andre Villas-Boas offered his resignation to Marseille over a row about the loan signing of Celtic midfielder Oliver Ntcham

It is understood the 62-year-old is only considering a return to management in the summer and not halfway through the season.

Marseille may make a second approach for Sarri, who has been without a role since being sacked by Juventus in August. However, the chances of luring him to the Stade Velodrome are slim.

5:44 French football expert Jonathan Johnson analyses the extraordinary events at Marseille - which have resulted in boss Andre Villas-Boas being suspended after criticising their transfer policy

Meanwhile, former Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre has also been linked with the role.

Marseille recently signed Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli, who worked under Sarri at the Serie A club from 2016 to 2018.