Celtic transfer news: Olivier Ntcham joins Marseille on loan

Celtic and Marseille have agreed a loan deal for Olivier Ntcham until of the season, with the French club having an option to buy the midfielder for £4.5m.

Newcastle were reported to have been interested in the 24-year-old, who is entering the final 18 months of his contract.

Ntcham, who joined Celtic from Manchester City in July 2017, has made seven league starts this season and was denied a move to Brest in October.

"I think he is looking for a fresh start to progress his career elsewhere and he has made that clear over a period of time," Lennon said.

It ends the January transfer activity at Parkhead after Celtic announced the loan signing of Everton's Jonjoe Kenny.

The Toffees right-back - who has made 48 first-team appearances for the Goodison outfit - comes in as a short-term replacement for Jeremie Frimpong, who left for Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Celtic had also hoped to complete a pre-contract deal for centre-back Ben Davies but were beaten to his signature by Premier League champions Liverpool.

Lennon is also understood to have rejected loan offers for defender Stephen Welsh.

Celtic are 23 points behind league leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and visit Kilmarnock on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.