Newcastle transfer news: Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham wanted by Steve Bruce in loan deal

Newcastle have made a loan enquiry for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

Celtic would prefer an option to buy clause added into any loan deal, with the 24-year-old Frenchman entering the final 18 months of his Parkhead contract.

Ntcham has made it clear he wants to leave Celtic, after he was denied a deadline-day move to Ligue 1 side Brest in October.

The midfielder has made seven league starts this season and has missed some games due to self-isolating after Celtic's Dubai training camp earlier in January.

West Brom also made an enquiry for Ntcham earlier this month with a number of French clubs believed to be keen as well..

Newcastle are keen on bringing in a midfielder on loan ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, with boss Steve Bruce confirming his interest in Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury on Friday.

"It's somebody we've liked," he said. "It has been reported, but I'm never going to speak about anybody else's player, I think that would be wrong. But it's somebody we do like, yes."

