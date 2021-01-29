Newcastle to take action over Joelinton coronavirus breach as striker pictured getting haircut

Newcastle striker Joelinton posted a picture of himself getting a haircut on his Instagram account on Friday; post was deleted but club will be taking internal action; club suffered coronavirus outbreak in December and were forced to shut training ground

Newcastle&#39;s Joelinton, left, and Arsenal&#39;s Cedric Soares challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Monday, Jan.18, 2021. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP)
Image: Newcastle striker Joelinton was pictured in breach of lockdown rules after he posted a picture on Instagram while getting a haircut

Newcastle will remind Joelinton of his responsibilities after the striker was pictured breaching lockdown rules on social media.

The 24-year-old striker posted a picture of himself in a barber shop while getting a haircut, without observing social distancing guidelines, on his Instagram account on Friday.

The post was quickly deleted but Joelinton's actions have been noticed by the club, who will be taking internal action.

"We are disappointed by the image shared by Joelinton," said a Newcastle club spokesperson.

"There are clear COVID-19 protocols in place and the club continues to guide and educate its players on their responsibilities.

"The club will be taking appropriate action internally."

Barber shops and hairdressers are not allowed to be open as per regulations set out in the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which started on January 5.

Newcastle suffered a coronavirus outbreak in December and were forced to shut their training ground due to a number of players and club staff testing positive.

Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden and Federico Fernandez were among the players who tested positive and were sidelined.

Joelinton has scored three goals in 54 Premier League appearances for Newcastle since joining from Hoffenheim in a £40m deal in 2019.

