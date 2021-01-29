Everton vs Newcastle preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has not ruled out resting Jordan Pickford and starting with Robin Olsen for the visit of Newcastle after the England international's error in midweek.

The Toffees boss has occasionally rotated his goalkeepers this season and has said he will do it again over the coming fixtures with midweek matches to factor in.

Abdoulaye Doucoure returns from suspension, Fabian Delph (thigh) has returned to training with the squad but will not be available, while fellow midfielders Allan (hamstring) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) are expected to join up with their team-mates next week.

DeAndre Yedlin could return to the Newcastle squad for the trip to Goodison Park.

The United States full-back has missed the last two games because of an issue with his visa, but head coach Steve Bruce believes the problem has now been resolved.

Ciaran Clark (ankle) and Paul Dummett (illness) have returned to training but the fixture on Merseyside may come too soon for them, while fellow defender Federico Fernandez is yet to recover fully from coronavirus and will be missing once again.

Opta stats

Everton have lost one of their last 16 home Premier League matches against Newcastle (W10 D5), a 1-0 defeat in September 2010.

Newcastle United have not recorded a Premier League double over Everton since the 2001-02 season under Bobby Robson, winning 3-1 away and 6-2 at home that season.

Last season's Premier League meeting between Everton and Newcastle at Goodison Park saw Florian Lejeune score two goals in the 90th minute to earn the Magpies a 2-2 draw, the first instance of a player scoring twice in the last minute of an away top-flight match since April 2001 - Gustavo Poyet for Chelsea vs Derby County.

Everton have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W5 D2), going down 0-1 against West Ham on New Year's Day.

Newcastle have lost their last five Premier League away games, failing to score in any of the last four. They last lost six in a row in April 2016 (a run of 9), while they last lost five in a row without scoring in May 2015 - both runs included 0-3 defeats at Everton.

No Premier League side is on a longer current run without a win than Newcastle (9), while the Magpies' run of five consecutive defeats in the competition is also the current longest in the division.

In their first nine Premier League games this season, Everton conceded 16 goals from 42 shots on target faced (38%), shipping at least twice seven times. In their last nine, the Toffees have conceded just six goals from 32 shots on target faced (19%), and never more than once in a match in that run.

Just four of Newcastle's 19 Premier League goals this season have been scored in the first half of games, both a league-low total and percentage (21%).

Newcastle had 22 shots (5 on target) in their 1-2 defeat against Leeds last time out, their most in a Premier League game this season. Indeed, it was more than the Magpies had managed in their previous three league games combined (18, also 5 on target).

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances against Newcastle, netting five goals. The last player to score in five consecutive appearances against the Magpies was Sergio Agüero between 2013 and 2016.

