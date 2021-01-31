Celtic set to sign Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny on loan

Jonjoe Kenny set to sign for Celtic on loan until end of season; right-back has made four Premier League appearances this term for Everton; watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 31 January 2021 20:45, UK

Jonjoe Kenny, Everton
Image: Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny is set to join Celtic on loan

Celtic are set to sign Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old right-back has made four Premier League appearances during 2020/21 and appears to have fallen behind Mason Holgate and Seamus Coleman in the pecking order at Goodison Park.

A move to Celtic would see the Scottish Premiership champions temporarily fill the void left by Jeremie Frimpong, who was sold to Bayern Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Celtic v St. Mirren 2:18
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren

Kenny, who has won 16 caps for England U21s, spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke, where he played 34 times in all competitions.

If a deal is completed he could make his Celtic debut away to Kilmarnock on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Football.

