Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek Scottish Premiership action, with Celtic's trip to St Mirren live on Sky Sports.

Kilmarnock vs Motherwell - Wednesday, 6pm kick-off

Team news: New Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright has no fresh injuries to contend with for his first game in charge against Motherwell.

Clevid Dikamona is available after missing the weekend defeat by St Mirren.

Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Calum Waters and Danny Rogers all remain on the sidelines but the latter is due to return to training on Thursday.

Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher is set to return to training next week after a muscle tear.

Nathan McGinley is still suffering from concussion, while Steven Lawless (knee) and Liam Grimshaw (illness) remain out.

Long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox (all knee) are still missing.

Key stat: Motherwell have kept a clean sheet in both of their last two league visits to Kilmarnock (W1 D1), including a 1-0 win in this exact fixture last season.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Livingston vs Hamilton - Wednesday, 6pm kick-off

Team news: Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater is back in contention for the Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton.

The centre-back was on the bench for the defeat by St Johnstone on Saturday but was not fit to play.

Jon Guthrie, Julien Serrano and Gavin Reilly remain out along with long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs.

Charlie Trafford should recover from a knock in time for Hamilton's trip to West Lothian.

Ben Stirling is back in training after recovering from illness and should be OK.

Shaun Want (thigh) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Key stat: Hamilton have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last seven league matches versus Livingston, doing so in a goalless draw in November 2019.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren vs Celtic - Wednesday, 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football

Team news: St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will go straight back into the team to face Celtic after serving a one-match ban.

Striker Kristian Dennis faces a lengthy spell out after a scan showed a tear in his Achilles.

Attacker Collin Quaner remains sidelined with a knee injury but could be back for the weekend.

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro will be assessed ahead of the trip to Paisley after crashing his car on Tuesday morning but should be OK.

Defender Shane Duffy has recovered from a bug and Ryan Christie has shrugged off an ankle knock.

James Forrest has returned to training after recovering from ankle surgery but the game comes too soon, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Key stat: Celtic have won the most points in the Scottish Premiership this season through goals scored after the 80th minute (6 points).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2