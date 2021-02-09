Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another round of Scottish Premiership action.

It seems a wise choice for Kilmarnock to appoint former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright as the man to take over from Alex Dyer.

Having seen Kilmarnock struggle at the weekend in the 2-0 defeat at St Mirren, they need an immediate boost to their hopes of avoiding getting sucked into the bottom two spots.

Five successive defeats as well as 10 losses in their last 13 games for the Ayrshire side, at this stage of the season, is a huge concern and the downward spiral has to be addressed immediately.

With more than 300 games managing in Scotland's top flight, Wright surely has the experience to make a difference. His opposite number, Graham Alexander, has already had a positive influence in Lanarkshire with Motherwell and his men were unlucky not to come back from a two-goal deficit against Celtic at the weekend.

In Allan Campbell, they have a young midfielder with a big future; his goal against Celtic at the weekend was another example of what he is capable of. He'll be the next academy graduate to earn the club big money, I'm sure. With Devante Cole looking sharp too, Motherwell are a decent goal threat.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

After 14 games, Livingston's unbeaten run finally came to an end at the weekend when this month's cup final opponents St Johnstone won in west Lothian. For months now, Livingston have been racking up the points that have seen them shoot into the top half of the table, and emerge as comfortable top-six finishers.

David Martindale and Scott Robinson deservedly picked up recognition for that fine form by being awarded the manager & player of the month for January. On Sunday, I couldn't have been more impressed with Brian Rice and his Hamilton players in their unexpected 1-1 draw with Rangers. It's given them a fighting chance of escaping the drop.

Ross Callachan is a constant goal threat for the team and the arrival of Bruce Anderson on loan from Aberdeen has given them more energy and creativity in the final third.

There was an enthusiasm and belief about Accies in that performance that they have to build upon, they simply have to string good results together to avoid any chance of finishing bottom.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Can St Mirren repeat their memorable success at Celtic Park less than two weeks ago when they won 2-1 in Glasgow for the first time in 30 years? I watched Jim Goodwin's men on Saturday as they comfortably beat Kilmarnock with goals from the impressive Kyle McAllister and Jon Obika; their confidence is predictably high.

The work rate throughout the team was evident from the first whistle, and they'll certainly challenge a Celtic side who have been consistently vulnerable for far too long. As well as McAllister in midfield, Jamie McGrath poses a threat and they'll be keen to get the double over Celtic.

Back-to-back wins from Neil Lennon's men has been a rarity of late but with Odsonne Edouard getting back to goal-scoring form, they look more productive in the final third.

However, their vulnerability when things go against the current champions is still evident, and a concern for every Celtic supporter. On the plus side, the form of David Turnbull over the last few months has been a big success and he's the type of player who can create and score in equal measure.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2