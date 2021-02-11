Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney to miss Arsenal vs Leeds on Sunday due to injuries

Thomas Partey to be assessed ahead of Europa League tie against Benfica; Kieran Tierney expected to return to training next week; Bernd Leno and David Luiz available for selection after one-match suspensions; Watch Arsenal vs Leeds live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday

Friday 12 February 2021 08:50, UK

Thomas Partey has only completed 90 minutes four times since his October move to Arsenal
Image: Thomas Partey has completed 90 minutes four times since his October move to Arsenal

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney will both miss Arsenal's Premier League clash against Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Partey, who has completed 90 minutes four times since his October move from Atletico Madrid, limped off with a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last week.

He will continue to be assessed ahead of the Europe League round-of-32 tie against Benfica on February 18.

Arsenal
Leeds United

Sunday 14th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Tierney has not featured for Mikel Arteta's side since the 3-0 win over Newcastle on January 18 due to a calf strain and is aiming to integrate back into training next week.

Kieran Tierney has not played for Arsenal since January 18
Image: Kieran Tierney has not played for Arsenal since January 18
preview image 2:56
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Bernd Leno and David Luiz will be available for selection after both served one-match suspensions for their red cards in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Also See:

Trending

Arsenal go into the game one point behind opponents Leeds in 11th, with Marcelo Bielsa's side holding a game in hand.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

The Gary Neville Podcast